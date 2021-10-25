Tracking the Tropics | October 25 evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Edward Rogers also reportedly contacted the NBA’s front office along with commissioner Adam Silver, upset that his demands to MLSE were being ignored.
A litany of issues have come to the fore through six games for the Toronto Maple Leafs
It leans into Rodgers in a way that is undeniable, speaking louder than a contract extension. It's a reaffirmation by subtraction. That move would be trading Jordan Love.
The New York Jets have reportedly acquired veteran QB Joe Flacco.
One of the main protagonists in the Maple Leafs' story of misery, who happens to have been an employee, will be in attendance Monday night.
Five Blue Jays hitters are up for the 2021 American League Silver Slugger Awards.
Gisele Bündchen is an incredibly accomplished woman, not Brady's property to offer up in exchange for a piece of memorabilia.
The man who returned Brady's ball valued at a small fortune wants one more thing from the Bucs quarterback. Will Brady grant his wish?
Colin Wilson opens up: “When I shared my story here last year, I was holding something back.”
This World Series could reframe our understanding of the Astros' scandal-tainted core. It could also cement the legacies of Dusty Baker or Freddie Freeman.
The Toronto Raptors have a good problem to deal with once Pascal Siakam returns.
The parallels are uncanny. A prominent conspiracy theorist proudly lets misinformation fester, and when his supporters turn violent in the name of his cause, storming the very institution he represents, he goes silent.
The Bengals are launching themselves into the NFL's stratosphere with convincing wins.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses DeMar DeRozan’s fit with Chicago, how impactful he was on shaping his work ethic and why his game might be under-appreciated by some fans and media within the NBA.
Three Ducks and a pair of Panthers headline this week's group of players to target in each fantasy hockey category.
University athletics in Ontario are overwhelmingly white, from student athletes to coaches to administrators, according to a new report that found rampant systemic racism in varsity sports.
D.J. Chark was ruled out indefinitely in Week 4.
Tottenham are looking to bounce back from 1-0 loss to West Ham while Manchester United must recover from the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. Harry Kane is finally off the Premier League mark, Bruno Fernandes is fit again, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add the 12 goals he's scored in 18 appearances against Spurs.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman whipped the ball around during a crisp infield drill, then came together for a group hug near second base after finishing up Monday. High above the diamond at Minute Maid Park, the sun gleamed off an oversized banner attached to a light tower. “World Series Champions,” it said, along with “17″ and the Astros logo. And it was solid gold. Nope, no tarnish on that tribute. Not here in Houston, anyway. Because if the stain of their sign-stea