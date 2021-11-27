Tracking the Tropics | Nov 27 morning update
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night.
When you can’t throw punches... throw gloves?
Nurse assessed his team's play through the first 20 games of the season.
The NBA also warned LeBron James for using profane language when describing his one-game suspension.
The Toronto Raptors point guard has joined a few of his teammates in taking a leap forward this season. Amit Mann and Imman Adan discuss where the 27-year-old has improved his game.
"Any questions?" In a shortened 12-hole version, Brooks Koepka rolled over Bryson DeChambeau in Las Vegas.
The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Zion is almost back.
Everson Griffen refused to come out of his home for several hours on Wednesday, and is now receiving care at a mental health facility.
Italy and Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket Friday, meaning at least one of them will miss next year's tournament in Qatar.
Dalton Del Don helps with all your sit-start questions for every Week 12 matchup on tap.
Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.
A new variant identified in South Africa prompted a travel ban by the UK and a scramble from athletes competing in the country.
Evander Kane's return is looming, which creates a perplexing situation for fantasy hockey managers.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Get a set of these popular weighted bracelets — and get in shape.
Can Michigan beat Ohio State in the Big House? Get updates on that Big Ten showdown and more from the final Saturday of the 2021 college football regular season.
SYDNEY (AP) — After 21 years since last playing in Australia, the United States women's soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas on Saturday. Turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney's Olympic stadium before a Matildas-record crowd of 36,109. Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal when Australia's defense failed to clear the ball from the opening kickoff. Hatch found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagen Micah, and Hatc
Canadian Brady Leman won the silver medal in the men's ski cross event at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in China on Saturday. The 35-year-old Calgary native came second in a three-way photo finish at the Secret Garden Resort during the Olympic test event in lead up to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Sergey Ridzik of the Russian Olympic Committee finished first. Bastien Midol of France got the bronze medal while Johannes Rohrweck of Austria did not finish the four-men race. Leman, an Olympic c
In a tight game between the top-five teams in Las Vegas, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren each showed why they could be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.