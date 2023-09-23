Tracking the Tropics, New named storm in Atlantic
Tracking the Tropics: New named storm in Atlantic. Ophelia made landfall earlier this morning on Emerson Island, NC. A few isolated showers are possible this evening. Better chance for rain overnight into first half on Sunday. Sunday will be warm in the upper 80s. A wetter week is ahead as we kick off fall. Scattered rain and storms are possible each day with the potential for flooding. Highs will reach near average in the upper 80s. No tropical impacts expected.