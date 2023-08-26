Tracking tropics Friday night
Tracking tropics Friday night
Men on TikTok are showing what 6'3" and 215 pounds really looks like after Donald Trump claimed he lost weight since his first arraignment.
The former Trump advisor didn't hold back when asked about the instantly infamous photo of his ex-boss.
Or maybe it was a sincere compliment. (Probably not.)
The former president returned to the platform for the first time since he was banned in January 2021.
A Russian representative stormed out of a G20 summit earlier this month after Tom Tugendhat called out “Putin’s corrupt government”, The Telegraph can reveal.
A Russian naval base in occupied Crimea was rocked by an explosion on Friday as Ukraine appeared to launch its largest ever drone attack.
The challenge was filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida citing the 14th Amendment's "disqualification clause."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s been a dizzying week in Fulton County Superior Court.As Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case surrendered to jail and negotiated bonds, at least eight of them also filed what became a flurry of legal motions, arguing for their cases to be delayed, moved, or expedited.But former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has some advice for all 18 co-defendants: make a
As Vladimir Putin sits thinking in his bomb-proof office, he may come to regret the fact that the entire world is sure that he ordered the death of the mutinous mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Kremlin is a Camorra, a mafia style parliament, running a gangster operation to fill Putin’s pockets and those of his oligarchs and elites. But as the Japanese found in Burma in 1944, if you prosecute a war with terror you will likely come unstuck against a well led, motivated and moral organisatio
TORONTO — Canadians soon won't find Kleenex tissues on store shelves. The Kleenex consumer facial tissue business is leaving Canada this month, U.S. manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said in a statement Friday. Todd Fisher, the company's Canadian vice-president and general manager, characterized the decision as "incredibly difficult" but necessary because of several headwinds Kimberly-Clark is facing. “We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we h
Cyrus expressed regret over the way she responded to the late singer's criticism but she had "no idea about the fragile mental state" O'Connor was in.
Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis apparently can't eat with parents William and Kate during official dinners.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's View cohost Ana Navarro also asked if anyone had turned Trump's mugshot into toilet paper yet.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beasl/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have said the couple will be irritated at Prince Harry’s decision to give a speech in London on the eve of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, while sources have also told The Daily Beast that Harry is not likely to see his father or brother, and will not b
One of Georgia's most outspoken faith leader wants assurances prosecutor Fani Willis won't be punished amid election case as GOP scrutiny intensifies.
The former New Jersey governor also said his best moment was when he "told the truth about Donald Trump."
Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence/Handout via REUTERSUkraine’s military conducted a long-awaited landing on Crimea Thursday in what looked to be the early stages of an ambitious attempt to take back Crimea from Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said.“As part of the special operation, the landing of personnel took place on the territory of the peninsula,” a representative from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said of the operation, adding that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian t
Upon realizing their captain's defection, the Mi-8 AMTSh helicopter crew attempted to escape but were subsequently killed, Kyrylo Budanov told RFE/RL.
The “sweet girl” headed right toward an officer, authorities in Wisconsin said.
Former president has replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow