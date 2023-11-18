Tracking the Tropics - 7 p.m. Friday

The Telegraph

Mary Weinrib was reassured by the sound of a key turning in a lock. Even after emigrating to Toronto, she and her husband Morris bucked the trend of their New World neighbours by keeping their front door secured even when they were at home. As she explained to her son Geddy, around whom she was never shy about decanting details of the unspeakable ordeals faced by Polish Jews in the Second World War, she felt safer that way. The Nazis couldn’t force their way in.