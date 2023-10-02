Tracking the Tropics - 10 p.m. Sunday

CBC

A grizzly bear attacked and killed two people in Banff National Park west of Sundre, Alta., on Friday night, Parks Canada says.The people who died were common-law partners, according to a family member of one of the deceased whose name CBC News is choosing to keep confidential until all members of the family have been notified. The couple's dog, who was with them at the time, was also killed. "They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable," read a statement from the fa