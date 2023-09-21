Tracking the Tropics - 10 p.m. Wednesday

The Canadian Press

Four young men travelling home after helping in the battle against wildfires in central British Columbia are dead after a fiery head-on crash, police and provincial officials said Wednesday. RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said emergency crews responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to the crash on Highway 1 east of Cache Creek in the province's southern Interior. A B.C. government statement said the men were heading home after aiding wildfire response efforts in the Vanderhoof area, west of Prince George. Grand