Tracking the Tropics - 10 p.m. Thursday
Tracking the Tropics - 10 p.m. Thursday
Back in 1987, Sean Penn was sentenced to 60 days in county jail for hitting an extra on a movie set
As New York State civil fraud charges hang over Trump's real estate valuations, ethics filings show wild swings in the value of his businesses.
This marks the second time Mandel has made jokes about the Colombian star’s single status
"It’s like, really? You sell yourself so cheap?”
The former president thought he was speaking his truth, but some thought it sounded more like a confession.
Pierre Poilievre is accusing a union representing WestJet employees of "trying to silence freedom of speech" by demanding an apology from the company after the Conservative leader spoke on the PA system on a recent flight.A video circulating online shows Poilievre making short remarks on a flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary Sunday night after the Conservative Party of Canada's convention.Poilievre's campaign-style speech lasted for about 45 seconds and was met with laughter and chee
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared an apology video after their letters supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson went viral.
Fox NewsHouse Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, “We don’t need that to move forward” because McCarthy’s pronouncement
Celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have leaned into the small tattoo trend. But artists say this type of ink could cause regret.
The advanced S-400 "Triumf" air-defense system was destroyed in a joint operation by Kyiv's security service (SBU) and navy, reports say.
The former President appeared at a GOP Senate luncheon in 2019 days after the Mueller probe concluded. Mitt Romney's upcoming has the details.
Waiting for the Duke of Sussex at the athletics track, a deafening roar rises from the stands. But the spectators at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf aren’t watching out for the Duke, they’re cheering on the sick and injured athletes who are giving everything they’ve got.
Police say this was the third time in a month a person had been brutally beaten by a group of kids.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters made separate entrances at the Vogue World bash
Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade turned a captured T-62 tank into a huge bomb and sent it toward an enemy position, copying a Russian tactic.
Princess Beatrice, 35, looked stunning in a coord from The Vampire's Wife to enjoy a glamorous evening with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the V&A Museum in London - see photos
I'm an AAdvantage Platinum member and have flown with American Airlines hundreds of times — but now, I'm reluctant to fly with them.
The Duchess of Sussex is the ultimate ‘Quiet Luxury’ muse, showing us two ways to style skinny jeans in 2023 - read more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday brushed aside the idea he might quit due to poor polling numbers, saying he still had plenty of work to do, but acknowledged public grumbling about the cost of living. Polls show that after nine years in power, the left-leaning Liberals are badly trailing the official opposition Conservatives and would lose power if an election were held now. Although Trudeau has a deal with the smaller left-of-center New Democrats that will allow them to govern until October 2025, the agreement is non-binding, and could collapse earlier.