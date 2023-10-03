Tracking Tropical Storm Philippe
Tracking Tropical Storm Philippe
We’ll plunge from mid-summer to mid-fall in a hurry as a major pattern change grips Central Canada in the days ahead
Why do some places in Canada see snow much earlier than others? Here are three reasons why
Philippe should start pouring heavy rain on several Caribbean islands on Monday night.
The tiny island of Redonda was devastated by black rats and feral goats. In just a few years, the island's diverse ecosystem has started to return.
“You could hear it, it’s like a didgeridoo echoing through the whole headland,” a witness told a news outlet.
A grizzly bear attacked and killed two people in Banff National Park west of Sundre, Alta., on Friday night, Parks Canada says.The people who died were common-law partners, according to a family member of one of the deceased whose name CBC News is choosing to keep confidential until all members of the family have been notified. The couple's dog, who was with them at the time, was also killed. "They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable," read a statement from the fa
The Catalina Island Conservancy argues that the mule deer population needs to be eliminated to safeguard the ecosystem.
The woman was airlifted to a hospital, Montana wildlife officials said.
As bear attacks rise in Japan's sparsely populated villages, robot wolves have become a solution.
Smoke from Alberta's wildfires has farmers worried as the harvest season takes over the Prairies. Christi Friesen, a grain farmer in the province's Peace region, told CBC's Edmonton AM that smoke has been an ongoing issue over the past few years. "In 2019, we had pretty bad wildfires up north here that actually blocked out the smoke for a week, and it made our crops stagnant," Friesen said."It didn't grow, it didn't mature, it didn't do anything for about a week."And this year's dry conditions a
As a warm front sweeps through the southern Prairies and Northwestern Ontario, it's bringing with it a burst of summertime heat and some intense storms complete with large hail. Stay tuned for more insights from The Weather Network's meteorologist, Rhythm Reet!
EDMONTON — Documents filed by Imperial Oil Ltd. show the company and Alberta's energy regulator knew the Kearl oilsands mine was seeping tailings into groundwater years before a pool of contaminated fluid was reported on the surface, alarming area First Nations and triggering three investigations. "They knew there was seepage to groundwater," said Mandy Olsgard, an environmental toxicologist who has consulted for area First Nations. "The (Alberta Energy Regulator) and Imperial decided not to not
All-time October heat records are in jeopardy across several Ontario communities this week as the atypical warmth continues, potentially even surpassing daytime highs in the U.S. Southwest
A 2,200-year-old, doughnut-shaped Andean condor deposit is giving researchers a glimpse into how natural- and human-caused changes over time have affected the at-risk species, and perhaps other wildlife, as well
CALGARY — Splashed across billboards and city buses, onnewspaper spreads and Facebook feeds, the "Let's Clear the Air" ad campaign by the Pathways Alliance group of oilsands companies is a multi-million-dollar public relations blitz by an industry keen to show it's committed to helping fight climate change. It's also the target of the latest strategy by Canada's environmental movement, which has expanded its war against the fossil fuel industry to a new battleground: the federal Competition Bure
Tech firms say they have systems that can help prevent the huge loss of fresh produce in India.
A Parks Canada response team arrived at the site in Canada's Banff National Park to find two people dead, and an "aggressive" grizzly bear.
Four North Atlantic right whales were spotted Saturday in the Bay of Fundy — the first documented sighting of the species in that area this year.North Atlantic right whales are endangered with fewer than 350 remaining.Danielle Dion, a biologist and naturalist with Quoddy Link Marine, said the whale-watching company based in St. Andrews, N.B., headed out on the Bay of Fundy with crew and 31 passengers Saturday morning. It was a foggy morning and the captain decided to take the boat to an area the
Too much "apocalyptic language" on climate change risks undermining the fact humanity can still do plenty of things about it, according to the new British head of the UN's climate science body. Professor Jim Skea was a professor in sustainable energy at Imperial College London before this year being elected the new head of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which advises all UN governments on the latest climate science. As the IPCC embarks on a new phase of work, its chair told journalists it must walk a "delicate tightrope", of communicating both the "urgency" of climate change and human "agency" to tackle it.
In November, our clocks will go back an hour and we will gain an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends.