Tracking storm chances: May 7 Omaha
Here's your guide to what, when and where you can expect climate change impacts to be the worst in the U.S.
While reforestation efforts are at the heart of the fight against climate change around the world, more than 11.5 million tree seedlings destined for Quebec forests were destroyed last year. Ironically, it was extreme weather conditions that forced plant nurseries to discard those that did not meet the government's criteria. The significant losses, valued at $3.6 million, represent almost nine per cent of the trees that were poised to be planted in the province. "Because the plants are produced
Several thousand people have been ordered to leave their homes as more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta. "Everybody's out, everybody's alive, nobody's injured," said Steven Lacroix, managing director of Alberta Emergency Management Agency. As of early Saturday morning, there were 103 active wildfires in the province, with 37 listed as out of control. An evacuation order was issued for the town of Edson and Yellowhead County Friday evening. Edson, about 215 kilometres west of Edmonton, has
It took Claude Méthot a couple of days to fully comprehend the extent of the damage to his farm in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. He says the land that he bought three years ago has been cultivated for hundreds of years. The fields that had been ready for another season of wheat, corn or oats are now covered with sand and clay. "We will not be able to farm this field anymore," said Méthot. He figures he's lost about 10 per cent of his land. "It's a primal, visceral fear and shock just to see where there
Lancetfish have washed up in Oregon and California, where a video from 2021 showed the fish flapping its fanged jaw and writhing wildly on the beach.
GRAND FORKS, B.C. — The threat of flooding throughout British Columbia's Interior continued to spread Saturday as a combination of warm weather and rain drove higher flows in rivers and streams, putting several communities and their residents in harm’s way. According to the province’s River Forecast Centre, about half of B.C. is under flood watches, warnings or advisories. Three regions — Boundary, Cache Creek and Whiteman Creek in the Okanagans — are under active flood warnings. The Regional Di
Snow fell in the Sierra Nevada mountains on Saturday, May 6.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the region, warning residents of heavy snow and difficult travel conditions.This footage by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shows snow falling at their facility in Soda Springs. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful
When biologist Aimee Mitchell began her tally of endangered coastal western painted turtles 15 years ago, she says it was impossible to ignore the number of discarded pet turtles thriving in the wild. The invasive red-eared sliders, which grow larger than the coastal western painted turtles — B.C.'s only native turtle — were crowding sunbathing spots. Her team's most recent study was the first to confirm that the freed red-eared sliders are successfully reproducing in the same territory as the W
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province has declared a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfires. Smith says the safety of Albertans is a priority. She says the state of emergency gives the government greater power to access emergency funds and mobilize additional support. Several communities and rural areas have been evacuated in recent days and the number of evacuees has grown to more than 24,000. Officials say there are currently 392 wildfires burning in the provinc
Water levels are going up at Lake Powell and Lake Mead but Arizona may still have additional water reductions next year. Several leaders of state and federal water agencies, including the Central Arizona Project, gave an update on the Colorado River and future projections of Arizona's water supply. In the short term, it's good news. The abundant rain and snowfall this past winter likely provided the highest flow of water into these lakes since 2011.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Crab fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador are keeping their boats at the wharf after rejecting the latest price offer from the association that represents processors. The Association of Seafood Producers' offer of a minimum price of $2.20 per pound was tendered to the Fish Food and Allied Workers Union on Saturday, but union members voted it down. In a news release, the union says the majority of harvesters "strongly oppose" the proposal, therefore boats would remain tied up.
A village near the border of British Columbia and Alberta has issued an evacuation order due to an out-of-control wildfire. The village of McBride, B.C., issued the order for all properties north of McBride Highway 16 within the village limits. The Teare Creek wildfire was sparked Thursday afternoon and has grown to an estimated 600 hectares in size, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. The blaze is considered out of control, which means it is spreading and not responding to suppression effor
POTOMKYNE, Ukraine (AP) — A grassy lane rutted with tire tracks leads to Volodymyr Zaiets’ farm in southern Ukraine. He is careful, driving only within those shallow grooves — veering away might cost him his life in the field dotted with explosive mines. Weeds grow tall where rows of sunflowers once bloomed. Zaiets’ land hasn't been touched since the fall of 2021, when it was last seeded with wheat. Now, it's a minefield left by retreating Russian forces. Zaiets eschewed official warnings and de
Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes as unprecedented wildfires ravage western Canada. Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency after 45 new fires broke out in just under 24 hours. "We were battling very strong winds, hot weather, and those winds produced extreme wildfire activity," said Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for the Alberta Wildfire provincial government service.
Three months ago, 5.3 million litres of industrial wastewater was reported to have overflowed from an Imperial Oil storage pond into a muskeg and forested area. This industrial wastewater could have filled more than two Olympic-sized swimming pools, and is now one of the largest known spills of its kind in Alberta’s history. Then came news of a separate incident where an unknown amount of industrial wastewater has been leaking from an Imperial Oil tailings pond for the last 12 months.
The death of a bear protected under the Endangered Species Act has sparked scrutiny from state and federal wildlife officials.
STORY: Five people were taken for evaluation of possible injuries due to exposure to chemicals burned in the fire on an olefins unit at the Shell plant in the Houston suburb of Deer Park.Shell said in a statement that the fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. CDT."The cause of the explosion will be subject of a future investigation," Shell said.A large column of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in the olefins unit located near Highway 225 in southeast Houston.All personnel at the plant at the time the fire broke out had been accounted for by 4 p.m. CDT.The fire was being monitored by the Houston Fire Department and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had deployed monitoring units in the area to check air quality.No shelter-in-place orders had been issued because of the fire.