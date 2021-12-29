Tracking snow chances

The Canadian Press

SIGULDA, Latvia — Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton has placed 10 of its athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols. A spokesman from the national sport organization confirmed the outbreak on Wednesday. "The health and safety of all athletes, teams, staff and communities where we live, train and compete is always our first priority," read a statement from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton. "(We have) robust health and safety protocols in place under the guidance of federal, provincial, and local p