Tracking severe weather: Multiple tornadoes reported in central, NW Iowa
A strong El Niño could send global average temperatures soaring to a record high. Here's what to know about the developing climate pattern.
The Chicago River's rebirth has allowed a giant snapping turtle to thrive in the once-toxic water, earning 'Chonkasaurus' some fans.
“A vast majority of that water that was stored up in the Sierra as snow is still there. It has not melted yet.”
White sharks get their name from the color of their underbelly, experts say.
They were born and raised in captivity, but as they slowly slithered away from their handlers and disappeared into gopher holes in the Kisatchie National Forest, the group of Louisiana pine snakes appeared to be right at home. The five pine snakes bred at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee were released into the Kisatchie in early May as part of an ongoing conservation effort involving zoos in Memphis, New Orleans and two Texas cities, Fort Worth and Lufkin. This year, more than 100 pine snakes — a species the federal government lists as threatened — will be released into the central Louisiana forest.
Polar bear "jail" is a holding facility in Churchill, Canada, where humans and bears live among each other. It has saved many bear and human lives.
“In case you were looking for a sign to lock your car doors — this is it,” Colorado officials said.
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon in the Plumas County area but could be felt across Northern California. Then Friday morning, many in Northern California were jolted out of bed after another quake struck Plumas County around 3:18 a.m.
As warm, dry weather returns to southern Alberta following days of rain and thundershowers, a fire ban is now in place for the area immediately surrounding Calgary. On Thursday, Rocky View County issued a fire ban for the district, which surrounds the Calgary area to the north, west and east. To the city's south, Foothills County remains under a fire advisory. The fire ban for Rocky View County comes as most counties in central and northern Alberta remain under fire bans. As of Friday morning, r
“It felt like I was living in a National Geographic moment,” the photographer said.
74 wildfires are burning in Alberta, with 20 considered out of control, a fire information officer said early Friday.
As a result of heavy smoke and fog, a massive multi-car collision consisting of more than 30 vehicles occurred Friday morning. The Global 1 helicopter captured the scene on Highway 14 in Strathcona County.
The National Weather Service placed Western Oregon, Washington area, and part of California under heat advisory Saturday
Scientists working with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans are keeping a close eye on how changing water temperatures might affect species like lobster and snow crab. Research scientist Joël Chassé says as the atmosphere warms, the ocean waters around P.E.I. are also heating up. "The winters are becoming milder and milder, meaning that the removal of the heat from the ocean is not as [great] as before. So the waters are warmer and warmer overall," he said. "What we found out both from the su
These five new species were discovered everywhere from ponds to caves to islands.
Ella Reed, 13, was bitten a number of times by what she thinks was a 4-foot bull shark in the ocean in Florida, WPTV reported.
The wayward alligator was spotted in the ocean waters surrounding Alabama's Dauphin Island
Zoo celebrates 'baby boom' with new births of endangered horses and penguinsWhipsnade Zoo
EAST SHORE, Calif. (AP) — Earthquakes have rattled a large area of Northern California this week, but only minor damage was immediately reported. A magnitude 5.5 quake centered in the Sierra Nevada's Lake Almanor resort region struck at 4:19 p.m. Thursday and a magnitude 5.2 aftershock occurred at 3:18 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. ABC10 reported local businesses were cleaning up minor damage in the area about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. “A lot
Beachgoers in Papamoa, New Zealand, were simultaneously fascinated and disgusted after coming across a huge log covered in seaweed and gooseneck barnacles.Kyley Bernard told Storyful that she and her partner were walking along the beach a couple of days after a storm had hit the area when they came across the strange scene.“We were totally bewildered, as we hadn’t seen anything like it before,” she said.Her video shows the large piece of wood covered in what she said looked like “worms or tentacles with shells on the end.”In the video, Bernard can be seen gently poking a mollusk, and exclaiming “Yuck!” after watching the living organism shrink back into its shell at her contact.“There were lots of different opinions on what it may have been,” she said. “The consensus was that they were gooseneck barnacles.”The weird-looking creatures are considered a seafood delicacy and reportedly sell for about $125 per pound. Credit: Kyley Bernard via Storyful