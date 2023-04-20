Tracking severe weather in Crawford County, Pottawattamie County
Tracking severe weather in Crawford County, Pottawattamie County
Tracking severe weather in Crawford County, Pottawattamie County
Striking photos from space show the Sierra and Southern California mountain ranges beginning to shed their record snowpack as weather warms up.
A warmup is in store for the end of the work week, but with it, comes a rain risk this time. Another cooldown and snow threat to follow
While heavy snowfall continues across northern Ontario, flurries fly across the south, too. Hints of a warm-up return quickly, but is there snow lurking once again?
Pablo Escobar’s hippos escaped in the 1990s – since then, they have become a problem.
Organisers said the fundraising event for a local school had been aimed at protecting native birds.
While the black bears piling out of the dumpster one-by-one was a cute moment, officials said it's important to keep garbage secure from bears.
Video shows the man’s dangerous swim.
The Colorado River, one of the most important river systems in the country, is drying up at an alarming rate. The issues surrounding depleting water levels along the Colorado River basin have become as heated as the arid climate contributing to the moisture-sapping megadrought persisting in the region for decades. Despite an extremely wet winter that eased the effects of the longstanding drought, regional officials and environmental experts are expressing concern over future severe dips in the water supply and other ramifications dwindling water levels could have on local economies and human health.
EDMONTON — A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten Tuesday by a Burmese rock python. Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, said in a statement that the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called. She said the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and "is doing well." Alberta Health Services confirmed in a statement that emergency services responded to a snake bite at the zoo around 8:19 a.m. It said a wom
Weather watches turned to warnings Tuesday afternoon, as the "significant spring storm" Environment and Climate Change Canada warned about earlier in the week began moving its way into Saskatchewan. "It's on our doorstep, be prepared," advised warning preparedness meteorologist Terri Lang. Regina, Moose Jaw, Yorkton and parts of the southwest, including Assiniboia, were under snowfall warnings as of 5:30 p.m. CST Tuesday. Lang said a Colorado low is expected to move in early Wednesday morning, b
Uncover a high-potential TSX renewable energy stock that could help Canadian investors potentially double their money within a year. The post This TSX Renewable Energy Stock Could Double Your Money in 12 Months appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
At Toyota Motor Corp's sprawling factory here, just 16 miles (26 km) from the Alamo, a new gasoline-fueled Tundra pickup truck or hybrid Sequoia SUV rolls off the assembly line every 60 seconds. Less than two hours to the north in Austin, the Tesla Inc Gigafactory is also straining to meet demand. The two Texas factories represent what is at stake as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration drives to lock in tougher vehicle emissions standards designed to push electric vehicles to 67% of the U.S. new car and truck market by 2032, from about 7% currently.
It only dwells in small pockets of land in southern Australia, researchers said.
Millions of residents in the central U.S. will be at risk of severe weather Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative Party government released a climate plan Wednesday that it hopes will take the province to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 but offers few details, targets or new measures on how it would get there. Instead, Environment Minister Sonya Savage has promised a package of commissions, committees and studies to determine what Alberta needs to do. "You can't just pick random targets with a random date and say we're going to get there," Savage said. "We have to
A competition in New Zealand in which children were offered a bounty for shooting feral cats has been cancelled after an outcry, with critics saying it was cruel and inappropriate.
Hopes for spring were dashed Wednesday morning for many Saskatchewan residents, as they woke up to a blanket of white that has led to mass highway closures in the southern region. Snowfall or winter storm warnings issued for the entire southeast corner of Saskatchewan early Wednesday morning remain in effect. The weather has resulted in terrible road conditions for much of the province, including highway closures south of Regina. "This storm is well underway and sort of unfolding the way we thou
Chimpanzees Anna, April, Lucy, and Cash recently moved from a roadside zoo in Ohio to the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida, which is home to over 200 retired lab and entertainment primates
OTTAWA — The economic cost of greenhouse gas emissions is nearly five times higher than previously thought, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday. The minister told attendees at a climate change conference in Ottawa that the government used updated scientific knowledge and economic models to revise the way it evaluates how much climate change is costing Canadians. The new numbers have been in development for months but come after a recent report from the parliamentary budget offi
A black bear was seen leisurely snacking in a backyard after damaging a bird feeder in Bucksport, Maine, on April 13.Mark Bamford, who recorded the video just a few feet away from the very comfortable bear, told Storyful that he usually starts taking his bird feeders in around April to avoid this.“That day my wife and I discussed whether it was time to start bringing the bird feeders in at night,” Bamford said. “I decided to let it go one more night. Wrong decision.”Bamford added that the bear only did minor damage to his bird feeder.The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reports that “Maine is home to the largest population of black bears in the eastern United States,” estimating a population of "between 24,000 and 36,000 bears.“Most conflicts with bears can be prevented by removing common food attractants around homes,” the department said. Credit: Mark Bamford via Storyful