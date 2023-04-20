Tracking severe weather in Crawford County, Pottawattamie County

Storyful

A black bear was seen leisurely snacking in a backyard after damaging a bird feeder in Bucksport, Maine, on April 13.Mark Bamford, who recorded the video just a few feet away from the very comfortable bear, told Storyful that he usually starts taking his bird feeders in around April to avoid this.“That day my wife and I discussed whether it was time to start bringing the bird feeders in at night,” Bamford said. “I decided to let it go one more night. Wrong decision.”Bamford added that the bear only did minor damage to his bird feeder.The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reports that “Maine is home to the largest population of black bears in the eastern United States,” estimating a population of "between 24,000 and 36,000 bears.“Most conflicts with bears can be prevented by removing common food attractants around homes,” the department said. Credit: Mark Bamford via Storyful