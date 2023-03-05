Tracking how long the rain and snow will last and how much to expect

Reuters Videos

STORY: "The Rhine level here is at least one to 1.50 meters (three to five feet), maybe even two meters (6.5 feet) below average," Brandt told Reuters, adding that he should be completely under water where he was currently standing.But his feet and much of the Rhine remain dry, due to an exceptionally dry February brought upon by a lack of rainfall in France, Switzerland, and parts of Germany. Normally nature ensures enough water in the river but not anymore.While rain and snow in the coming days might bring short-term relief, Brandt is worried about the long-term consequences.Last year saw the hottest summer on record in Europe with the continent being swept by wildfires and drought.