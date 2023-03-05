Tracking how long the rain and snow will last and how much to expect
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the rain and snow will last in Northern California and how much you can expect.
Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a smoldering blaze at a coconut palm tree farm for hours Friday morning and afternoon.
Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather and avalanche conditions, according to DriveBC. The transportation agency says the road will remain closed overnight, with the next update scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. PT. Crews are working with heavy equipment to clear snow and create safe conditions and will be doing avalanche control on Saturday morning. Snowfall warnings from Environment Canada were in effect for t
TORONTO — A fierce winter storm has dumped heavy snow across southern Ontario, where strong winds, thunder and lightning were also reported. Environment Canada meteorologist Haizhen Sun says between 22 and 30 centimetres of snow fell on the Greater Toronto Area as of 6 a.m. today, prompting the city of Toronto to declare a "major snowstorm condition" that bars residents from parking on designated routes for the next three days. Ottawa logged 14 centimetres of snow and Hamilton reported 15 centim
A strong cold front brought plummeting temperatures and snow to the Arizona desert overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.Video shows a blanket of snow covering the desert landscape Thursday in Yucca, about 150 miles northwest of Phoenix, in Mohave County. Source: Brandon Zavala / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
TORONTO — Thundersnow? A major winter storm packing thunder and lightning rumbled across parts of Ontario Friday night as heavy snow reduced visibility and clogged streets as people looked skyward to watch the show. There were reports of the CN Tower being struck by lightning. Toronto police said there were numerous vehicles getting stuck and urged motorists to stay off the roads. Toronto Hydro reported scattered power outages and that crews were responding to multiple safety emergencies such as
Spring officially begins later this month, but will we see springlike weather before or after that date? Check out what the Farmers’ Almanac forecasts.
It was nearly as long as the pickup officers were driving.
Can't we just pipe water to the West from areas of the country that have more water? It's one of several nice ideas riddled with problems.
This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS
STORY: "The Rhine level here is at least one to 1.50 meters (three to five feet), maybe even two meters (6.5 feet) below average," Brandt told Reuters, adding that he should be completely under water where he was currently standing.But his feet and much of the Rhine remain dry, due to an exceptionally dry February brought upon by a lack of rainfall in France, Switzerland, and parts of Germany. Normally nature ensures enough water in the river but not anymore.While rain and snow in the coming days might bring short-term relief, Brandt is worried about the long-term consequences.Last year saw the hottest summer on record in Europe with the continent being swept by wildfires and drought.
Spring break is here. Will red tide affect your beach plans?
Millions of Americans, including those in California, Idaho and Maine, have been warned of winter weather danger this weekend. Updates
Lightning flashed in Hamilton, southern Ontario, in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, as a snow storm impacted the region.Local media reported on Saturday morning that about 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) of snow had fallen in Hamilton.Lightning and thundersnow were also reported in Toronto. Credit: @Thunderbolt413 via Storyful
In Angeles National Forest, a Times photographer captured a rare sight: temporary waterfalls spilling down over the cliffs.
Environment and disaster authorities in the Philippines rushed to contain an oil spill on Friday from a sunken fuel tanker that has reached coastal towns on a large central island, warning of dangers to marine ecosystems if more oil leaks. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was still missing on Friday after sinking en route to Iloilo province carrying about 800,000 litres (211,338 gallons) of industrial fuel oil. Carlos Primo David, undersecretary at the environment ministry, said it was crucial authorities find the tanker soon as there could still be a large volume of oil inside.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week, an official said Friday. A late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, where thousands of people live at high elevations in forest communities or visit for year-round recreation. Extraordinary snowfall buried homes and businesses, overwhelming the capability of snowplowing equipment geared to
Living amid the fallout of the world’s worst nuclear disaster may not seem like a sensible lifestyle choice, but the dogs of Chernobyl may have evolved to make it work, a study suggested.
A storm featuring a thundersnow and heavy snowfall looks different the day after with positive temperatures and the sun shining. Ahmar Khan reports.
Statewide snowpack is hovering just below a record set in the winter of 1982-83, with more storms on the horizon, state officials announced Friday.
Tom Brundy, an alfalfa grower in California's Imperial Valley, thinks farmers reliant on the shrinking Colorado River can do more to save water and use it more efficiently. It would save plenty of water, Brundy said, but threatens both farmers and rural communities economically. Many Western farmers feel the same, even as a growing sense is emerging that some fallowing will have to be part of the solution to the increasingly desperate drought in the West, where the Colorado River serves 40 million people.