Tracking Idalia at 11 pm Tuesday

ABC News

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, one of the 19 defendants in the Fulton County election interference case, filed a motion Monday asking a judge to unseal a host of underlying records in the case -- including the special grand jury report that recommended charges, the transcripts of testimony heard by the panel, and any recordings of the proceedings. Chesebro is set to stand trial in the case on Oct. 23, after a judge granted his request for a speedy trial. In his motion on Monday, Chesebro's attorneys said the materials he's requesting "are critical for Chesebro to obtain in order to properly prepare for trial."