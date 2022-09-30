Tracking Ian at 7 p.m.

The Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Chris Boucher is one of the NBA's most unique players. He can sprint out to block three-point shots, stretching his seven-foot-four wingspan like Inspector Gadget to send the ball sailing into the stands. He can fly to the rim and score on tip-in dunks. "We, the coaching staff, appreciate the things he does and we try to get him to do those things because it’s really unique. Who blocks as many three-point attempts as Chris?" Nurse said. "He brings