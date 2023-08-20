Tracking Hurricane Hilary: Aug. 20 update at 7 a.m.
Meteorologist Eileen Javora looks at the latest forecast for Hurricane Hilary. This is from our Aug. 20 newscast at 7 a.m.
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
Zeppole has earned the title of ‘your favorite pool trespasser’ on TikTok
Canadians have finally fallen out of love with Trudeau. The shine has come off a career that at times seemed to defy political gravity. Instead of Trudeaumania, the nation is suffering from Trudeau fatigue.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump is a busy man.He faces four different indictments, 91 felony charges, a quickly depleting political war chest, and is running for president. And yet, with all of his own legal problems, Trump is focused on a revenge lawsuit against his old political rival Hillary Clinton and her allies.Most bizarre of all, Trump and his lawyer, Alina Habba, are suing Clinton in a manner that could land them a huge fine—
He says of President Biden's son, "This blind spot is a problem" The post CNN’s Jake Tapper Says ‘Trump Was Right’ About Hunter Biden’s Foreign Income (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The 10-year-old boy's mother posted a photo to Facebook showing her son in the back of a police car before he was taken to jail.
Former President Donald Trump's legal woes could extend into his campaign finances amid reports that his post-2020 election donation funds could be frozen. If so, it would deal a blow to both Trump's...
PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that the couple had split after 14 months of marriage
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
President Volodymr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss various efforts to support the country's fight against Russia.
Ukraine's military has found recent success in downing Russia's highly capable Ka-52s, destroying three aircraft this week alone.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country’s space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday. “The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon,” read a statement from the agency. Roscosmos said it lost contact with the spacecraft on Saturday after it ran into trouble while preparing for its pre-landing orbit after reporting an “abnorma
A social media user shared how a flight attendant "snatched" her nephew's snack box, which resulted in the aunt throwing it all away.
Ukraine deploys its most formidable unit to the counteroffensive. The 82nd Air Assault Brigade's arsenal includes 90 US Stryker vehicles.
Dua Lipa is no stranger to turning heads with her daring fashion looks and the Physical hitmaker looked dynamite in her latest look, featuring a tiny bikini and a sheer cover-up
The Soviet-era A-5 GAMMON S-200 surface-to-air missile system, which weighs 7.5 tons, is being used to strike Russia, the UK MoD says.
The Vancouver-native was in the process of building the cabin, called the Eh FRAME, with his family.
The “wrong shoe theory” strikes again!
Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Iowa Family Leader, talks with Eric Garcia about what evangelical voters want, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the future of the anti-abortion movement