Tracking Hurricane Hilary: Aug. 18 update on 4 p.m.

STORY: All 20,000 residents of the northern Canadian city of Yellowknife are leaving town after an evacuation order was declared as wildfires move closer. Canadian fire crews are battling the blaze as thick smoke blanketed the capital of the vast and sparsely populated Northwest Territories.The territorial fire service said in a statement on Facebook (quote):"Very tough days ahead – with two days of northwest to west-northwest winds on Friday and Saturday, which would push fire towards Yellowknife," This is Canada's worst-ever wildfire season with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country,Experts say climate change has exacerbated the wildfire problem. The Territories, with a population of just 46,000 people, have limited infrastructure and there is only one two-lane road out of Yellowknife to the province of Alberta to the south.The deadline for residents to leave is noon local time on Friday. The fire is currently about 10 miles northwest of the city and authorities say it could reach the outskirts by Saturday if there is no rain.So far about 52,000 square miles of land in Canada have been scorched, more than six times a 10-year average. Nearly 200,000 people have been forced to evacuate at some point this season.