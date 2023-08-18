Tracking Hurricane Hilary: Aug. 18 update on 4 p.m.
Here are the latest updates on Hurricane Hilary, which is now a Category 4 storm. This forecast is from Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
A strong cold front will trigger thunderstorms across southern Ontario Thursday. Powerful winds and heavy rain are two big risks
A cold front associated with an unusually strong upper low is expected to sweep across southern Ontario Thursday, bringing a line of thunderstorms and strong wind gusts
Here’s what forecasters are saying about the systems.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Thousands of British Columbia residents around West Kelowna have been warned to be ready to leave on short notice because of a nearby spot fire that charred more than half a square kilometre in just a few hours. The Regional District of Central Okanagan posted the evacuation alert for as many as 4,800 properties just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, about four hours after the McDougall Creek blaze was spotted 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna. The blaze is now listed as one of
Landslides and flash floods have killed dozens in India's Himalayan states this month.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a major storm Thursday evening off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and it could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary's maximum sustained winds had risen to 120 mph (195 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane. The storm was expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane Friday while on a projected path that threatened landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possib
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region. Hilary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustaine
Hurricane Hilary remained a "large and powerful" Category 4 storm Friday afternoon even as it slowed slightly, said National Hurricane Center forecasters, who continued to warn of strong winds and flooding rains.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned abruptly Thursday, a day after saying he had no regret about not using sirens to warn residents of wildfires that devastated the historic seaside community of Lahaina and killed at least 111 people. That decision from the agency directed by Administrator Herman Andaya, coupled with water shortages that hampered firefighters and an escape route that became clogged with vehicles, has brought intense criticism from man
Parts of southern Quebec and parts of the Maritimes will see heavy rainfall with the risk of localized flooding heading into the weekend.
Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will move into the Maritimes on Friday, with some areas expecting as much as 50 mm of rain by Saturday
British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and the Prairies are going to have a lot of smoke issues well into the fall, according to one weather expert. That’s because fires are expected to continue to burn well into that season.
After three days of 90-degree weather, the heat is back in full swing over North Texas.
Multiple wildfires burned in Washington State and Southern British Columbia from August 15-16, satellite imagery shows.The footage provided by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows large plumes of smoke being created as wildfires erupted in Washington and British Columbia.High-pressure air over British Columbia caused record-breaking temperatures and dry winds, which contributed to the wildfires along the southern interior of the region, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.The wildfires have caused smoky and hazy conditions in western and central Washington, according to local reports.On August 16, the National Interagency Fire Center said 34,650 wildfires have burned 1,628,275 acres across the United States since January.5,733 wildfires burned across Canada since the start of the year and scorched over 12.8 million acres, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Credit: CIRA via Storyful
STORY: All 20,000 residents of the northern Canadian city of Yellowknife are leaving town after an evacuation order was declared as wildfires move closer. Canadian fire crews are battling the blaze as thick smoke blanketed the capital of the vast and sparsely populated Northwest Territories.The territorial fire service said in a statement on Facebook (quote):"Very tough days ahead – with two days of northwest to west-northwest winds on Friday and Saturday, which would push fire towards Yellowknife," This is Canada's worst-ever wildfire season with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country,Experts say climate change has exacerbated the wildfire problem. The Territories, with a population of just 46,000 people, have limited infrastructure and there is only one two-lane road out of Yellowknife to the province of Alberta to the south.The deadline for residents to leave is noon local time on Friday. The fire is currently about 10 miles northwest of the city and authorities say it could reach the outskirts by Saturday if there is no rain.So far about 52,000 square miles of land in Canada have been scorched, more than six times a 10-year average. Nearly 200,000 people have been forced to evacuate at some point this season.
VANCOUVER — About 80 campers have been evacuated from Cathedral Provincial Park in southern British Columbia after being trapped overnight by a nearby wildfire. Dale Bojahra, a co-ordination officer with the BC Wildfire Service, told a news conference Wednesday that an increase in wind speed a day earlier triggered a "dramatic increase in fire behaviour" by the Casper Creek wildfire and the nearby Gillanders Creek blaze. An evacuation order was issued as the fires grew from a combined 11 square
Video: Strong storms possible Friday
STORY: Hundreds of people lined up outside the Sir John Franklin High School, one of the evacuation centers in Yellowknife, to register for flights out of the city.The Canadian Armed Forces are assisting with the airlift operation, using Hercules aircraft to transport evacuees to safer locations.Water bombers flew low over Yellowknife as thick smoke blanketed the capital of the vast and sparsely populated Northwest Territories.This is Canada's worst-ever wildfire season, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 265 in the Northwest Territories. Experts say climate change has worsened the wildfire problem.
Homes were lost overnight in the Kelowna, B.C., area amid an unfolding wildfire disaster that has forced thousands out of their homes, Chris Walker, host of CBC Radio's Daybreak South, said early Friday.
Tropical storms have only touched down in California a few times in the last century