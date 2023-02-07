Toxic chemicals released from derailed train cars in Ohio

The Canadian Press

PORT ALBERNI, B.C. — A Boeing 737 air tanker owned by a British Columbia company has crashed in Western Australia while on deployment to a fire. Coulson Aviation, based in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, says in a statement that both pilots walked away from the accident and have been medically assessed. The statement says the company is offering all the support it can to its local and international crews and is grateful to its firefighting and aviation industry colleagues in Australia. Coulson