Toxic chemicals released from derailed train cars in Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered an urgent evacuation of East Palestine two days after a train derailed and officials saw a "Drastic temperature change" in a rail car.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered an urgent evacuation of East Palestine two days after a train derailed and officials saw a "Drastic temperature change" in a rail car.
Knock, knock, who's there?
The head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, Alexander Neradko, said on Wednesday that "it has not become more dangerous to fly" in Russia.
PORT ALBERNI, B.C. — A Boeing 737 air tanker owned by a British Columbia company has crashed in Western Australia while on deployment to a fire. Coulson Aviation, based in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, says in a statement that both pilots walked away from the accident and have been medically assessed. The statement says the company is offering all the support it can to its local and international crews and is grateful to its firefighting and aviation industry colleagues in Australia. Coulson
FedEx carrier and commercial aircraft were given clearance to use same runway
6000 gallons of water were needed to extinguish the roadside fire.
It’s the star of the deal!
So far, the company has secured over 80 orders for Pelican Cargo, and it expects the first commercial flight to take place in the second half of 2023.
The eagerly anticipated EV is scheduled to go into production later this year.
The new Heritage is cheaper than Bowlus' most expensive $310,000 RV. However, the ability to go off-grid for 1.5 weeks will come at an extra cost.
Here's everything we know about changing train fares.
Racing in style since 1970.
This Porsche is ready to rock your collection!
The 2023 Honda Pilot's 3.5-liter V6 adds twin cams, but abandons VTEC, with added changes and a small power boost that ultimately burns cleaner.
The 'Andy Warhol: Cars' exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum is now closed and the vehicles are headed on an international road trip. We were there to see them off.
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
A 2006 Mazda5 minivan with five-speed manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader.
CHP said the pursuit began after a hit-and-run crash that happened near Turlock.
Prosecutors in central Florida wants Matthew Flores, who was caught driving the car of a missing Lyft driver, extradited from North Carolina to Florida to face a murder charge.
The chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane and a Southwest Airlines 737-700 that nearly collided were "probably under 100 feet (30.5 meters) vertically from each other," according to preliminary information on Monday from the investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are investigating an aborted landing of a FedEx cargo plane on Saturday in Austin, Texas, that had been set to land on a runway on which a Southwest Airlines jet was also cleared to depart.