Towson University uses goats to clear out invasive plants

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh leader in British Columbia. Singh says after learning more information, he can "confirm" that "clear evidence" of India's involvement exists. He received the briefing days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons about "credible allegations," which India has denied amid escalating tensions between the two count