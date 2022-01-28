Towson U pays for additional police to patrol overnights downtown
Toronto FC continued to rebuild its roster Tuesday, acquiring defender Lukas MacNaughton from Canadian Premier League champion Pacific FC for an undisclosed transfer fee. MacNaughton, who joined TFC at its California training camp last week, is signed through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025. “Lukas played a key role in Pacific FC’s CPL championship in 2021 and we are very excited that he will now join Toronto FC,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a statement. The
Sam Edney remembers the first time he exchanged words with his future coach. It was the fall of 2006 and Wolfgang Staudinger was in talks to lead Canada's luge program with the country set to host the Olympics in a little over three years. Edney was in the zone, preparing for a run on the Cesana Pariol track that staged sliding events at the Winter Games in Turin, Italy, eight months earlier. "Wolf was at the start," he recalled. "And he said something like, 'Edney are you gonna pull a fast one
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been provided some controversial secondary scoring.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent his first eight years out of Princeton on Wall Street, working as a commodities trader and a portfolio manager. Crossing the country to continue his studies and become an economics professor at Stanford was only the start of a sharp turn on the career path that led him to the NFL. “I was going to wear a tweed jacket and glasses and teach students,” Adofo-Mensah said, “and I still had a lot of decision-making left in me. I wanted to be a part of it in
ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t
Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.
Andy Reid was a young, offensive-minded coach who hadn’t even been a coordinator when Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hired him to lead a franchise out of despair 23 years ago. Now, Reid and three much younger, offensive gurus are the last coaches standing. The NFL’s Final Four teams each feature a head coach with a strong offensive pedigree who took different paths to reach this point. Reid just happens to be two decades older than all of them. The 63-year-old Reid leads the Kansas City
The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.
MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived. To a casual observer, McCann appeared to be a U.S. biathlon coach helping his team get ready for the Olympic trials race earlier this season at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. But McCann's not a coach.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles, something never before accomplished, and will be hosting a record fourth consecutive conference championship game when Cincinnati visits Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They've been to the past two Super Bowls. Won a championship. Set so many league-best marks behind the unparalleled play of Patrick Mahomes and the brilliant coaching of Andy Reid that the rest of the NFL has ample reason to be jealous. So, are the
Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.
The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections. MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference. The starters from the East were Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta's Trae Young and
Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.
Jay Feely stood on the Arrowhead Stadium sideline witnessing one of the best quarterback duels in the NFL's 102-year history, the capstone to what many are calling the greatest weekend of games the league has ever seen. Mesmerized by the back-and-forth between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Feely came to a stark realization in the deafening din: he was yelling just like everyone else. “This was the greatest weekend of NFL football ever," Feely said Monday, echoing a popular sentiment in the wak
Pascal Siakam conceded that the Raptors lacked energy in the loss to the Trail Blazers, but he highlighted his pride on the team’s positivity and competitive levels even in a tough, fan-less game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Mikaël Kingsbury has already captured Olympic gold. He's climbed the World Cup podium more than a hundred times. But Canada's moguls superstar believes he'll be better than ever in Beijing. "I feel at the top of my game right now," Kingsbury said Monday. "I'm peaking at the right moment … I'm feeling extremely good in the start gate which is one of the most important parts of our sport, because of the performance on demand and the fact that every run matters, but I know my best skiing has not sh
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Kennard scored seven points inside the final 9 seconds, including a go-ahead four-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 35-point first-half deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 116-115 on Tuesday night. Kennard hit a 32-footer out of a timeout and then, after Washington committed a 5-second violation, sank another 3 running to his right while absorbing a foul from Bradley Beal. He finished with 25 points. Amir Coffey scored a care
In the pantheon of figure skating rivalries, Nancy and Tonya soars like a triple lutz above the rest. Two athletes in their prime, each trying to be America's golden girl, on the biggest stage in winter sports. And it came draped in the most bizarre of controversies: An attack on Nancy Kerrigan, the favorite to win Olympic gold, planned by Tonya Harding's ex-husband and executed just seven weeks before the Lillehammer Games. There was such drama that nearly half of U.S. households tuned in to wa