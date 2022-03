STORY: Volnovakha, a town in eastern Ukraine, was reported to be taken control of by pro-Russian separatists with sporadic fights on the outskirts emerging until recently.

The infrastructure in the town is heavily damaged or destroyed. The local hospital, which was an area of heavy combat, is now in ruins.

According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), there have been 564 civilian deaths in Ukraine since Feb. 24, including 41 children.