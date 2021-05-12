Tower Collapses Amid Israeli Airstrikes

A residential and commercial tower in central Gaza City collapsed after being hit by multiple airstrikes on May 12, as Israeli aircraft targeted a number of high-rises.

The footage, recorded Wednesday afternoon by Gaza-based journalist Mohammed Abo Oun, captures the moment munitions hit the Al Shorouk tower, leveling it.

The Al Shorouk tower, located in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, housed multiple apartments as well as many media offices, including the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV.

According to Israeli media, at least six Israelis have died as a result of recent rocket attacks this past week.

At least 56 Palestinians have been killed by ongoing Israeli airstrikes, including 14 children. At least 335 people were wounded in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

This most recent airstrike came hours before the start of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Credit: Mohammed Abo Oun via Storyful