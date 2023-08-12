Tovar scores on an error
Ezequiel Tovar scores after Enrique Hernández airmails a throw over Freddie Freeman's head on a Brendan Donovan infield single
Ezequiel Tovar scores after Enrique Hernández airmails a throw over Freddie Freeman's head on a Brendan Donovan infield single
“I didn’t need to do it and I apologize for it,” he said emphatically.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs, Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Springer and Schneider were tossed after the outfielder struck out in a key spot in the game.
Adding to the chorus of critics after Orioles TV announcer Kevin Brown was taken off the air, Al Michaels doesn't mince words in recent ESPN interview.
SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management. Brown posted on social media on Friday in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team's poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon. “O’s fans — I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story," Brown posted on Friday. "The most compelling story in ba
Twenty-four-year-old rookie Davis Schneider had a historic start to his big-league career, becoming the first player in MLB history to record nine hits and two home runs in his first three games.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Weston Wilson braved a blood clot in his shoulder that derailed his career, endured a year out of pro ball and survived a stint driving for a food service — oh, and all 2,836 minor league plate appearances — to finally get the call to the big leagues. And on the third pitch Wilson saw in his first big league at-bat, the Philadelphia Phillies' left fielder socked one into the seats in left-center. Yes, a home run, in front of teary members of his family at Citizens Bank Park.
TORONTO — Jose Bautista is officially retiring as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bautista and Blue Jays team president Mark Shapiro signed a one-day contract in front of media to make it official. The six-time all-star says he had known for years he wanted to retire with the Blue Jays. Bautista hasn't played since 2018 when he spent time on the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He finishes his playing career with 344 home runs, a .247 batting average and 975 runs batte
Friday's number retirement ends a persistent debate about Fernando Valenzuela's place in Dodger history, but is Valenzuela a Baseball Hall of Famer?
Allison Schroder is a crew member with the B.C. Wildfire Service and a pitcher for Canada’s National Women's Baseball Team.
Manoah struggled in his most recent outing in Cleveland before he was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bruce Bochy landed in San Francisco on Sunday night with plenty of sunlight left to recognize his old surroundings and ponder the fond memories. And three World Series trophies. The Texas Rangers manager began thinking about the long list of people to thank for his special time guiding the Giants over 13 years that included those every-other-year titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14. “A lot of great memories have gone through my head,” Bochy said this week in Oakland. “I have a lot o
Jose Bautista signed a one-day deal with the Toronto Blue Jays so he can retire with the team where he had some of his best seasons. Bautista says he wanted to sign this ceremonial deal for years but had to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Aug. 11 2023)
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned right-hander Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, the second time this season the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist has been demoted to the minor leagues. Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He’s 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since July 7, when he returned from his first demotion. Toronto has been using a six-man rotation during a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, which ends Sunday. Left-h
TORONTO (AP) — Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner hit home runs, Javier Assad pitched a career-high seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday night to improve to 7-3 in August. After losing the finale of a three-game series against the Mets on Wednesday, the Cubs bounced back with their 17th win in 23 games. Bellinger and Hoerner both connected off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos in the first inning. Hoerner went deep for the ninth time before Belinger drilled
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Kelsie Whitmore and Olivia Pichardo hit home runs as the United States routed Canada 23-0 on Thursday at the Women's Baseball World Cup. Pichardo and Ashton Lansdell each batted in four runs for the U.S. in the first day of play at the international tournament. Whitmore and Naomi Ryan had three RBIs apiece, while Remi Schaber, Valerie Perez and Jade Gortarez had two each. Alexandra Hugo, Anna Kimbrell and Denae Benites also drove in runs. The game was declared complete after
Cole Ragans faced a long road back after two Tommy John surgeries. Here’s how the Royals rediscovered him, and how he became one of their most promising prospects.
Kevin Brown wrote in a social media thread that "recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles."
If Clayton Kershaw stays healthy and pitches like he has during his career, the Dodgers are once again in the hunt for a World Series title.