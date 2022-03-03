Tourney Bracket Now
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Frank SchwabAmerican football player (1898-1965)
Yahoo Sports breaks down the field of 68 teams for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, including tips for your brackets, advice for placing winning bets and predictions on who will cut down the nets in New Orleans. Host and analyst Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports college basketball analyst Krysten Peek and sports betting analyst Frank Schwab will offer their insight and advice on the tournament field as we enter the craziest month in college basketball.