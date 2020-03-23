Tourists Sing Sweet Caroline from Balconies in Benidorm

Tourists at a hotel in the Spanish holiday resort city of Benidorm sang Sweet Caroline from their balconies on March 15 amid coronavirus restrictions.

Benidorm resident and semi-professional tennis player, Anna Shepita recorded footage of the event at the Hotel RH Princesa.

Her footage shows a musical approach to the lockdown conditions that British tourists were experiencing, with bars and clubs shutting down at midnight on March 13.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement of the lockdown of Spain’s 46 million residents was followed by the implementation of travel restrictions on March 16. British travelers were advised to return home as soon as possible before Spain scheduled the closure of all hotels on Tuesday, March 24. Hotel RH Princesa announced on March 22 that it had closed its doors.

As of March 23, Spain had reported 28,572 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1,720 deaths. Credit: Anna Shepita via Storyful