Tourists, residents swelter in Sicilian heat

STORY: ''I've just arrived here in Catania, and you can really feel the heat. Everyone is seated in the shadow, enjoying their coffee. So it is really warm outside," Danish tourist Luna said.

Much of Europe is dealing with a second heatwave and Italy expects to reach its peak in temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

The Italian Health Ministry has put major cities, such as Rome, Florence, and Naples, on high alert with hot weather likely to lead to detrimental effects on health, particularly for the elderly and unwell.

The rise in temperatures is expected to continue over the next few days before the heatwave moves on to hit countries such as the United Kingdom.