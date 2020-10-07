Tourists Crowd Bridge in Chongqing as China Celebrates Week-Long Holiday

Crowds of tourists flocked to Chongqing’s Qiansimen Bridge as China held a week-long holiday in early October to mark national day and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Normally reserved for traffic, the bridge was opened to pedestrians by local authorities during the holiday period to allow for the large numbers of people to walk across.

While crowds were seen at tourist locations such as Chongqing, consumer spending across the country was down around 30 percent compared to the same time last year, according to the South China Morning Post, suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic was still having an impact on the local economy.

Chinese health authorities reported 12 new coronavirus cases for October 5, all from overseas sources. China’s total cases over the course of the pandemic stood at 85,482 cases and 4,634 deaths. Credit: Safe Yuzong via Storyful