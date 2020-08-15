Tourist sites in Brazil welcome back guests

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janiero.

The famous Brazilian landmark - along with Sugarloaf Mountain - welcomed visitors once again on Saturday, after both attractions were closed for five months.

But with health precautions still in place - these major tourism sites have opened with reduced hours and limited capacity.

The AquaRio aquarium was disinfected, and shark tanks inspected, Friday, in preparation for weekend guests.

Social distancing, face coverings and hand sanitizing is mandatory - for the humans.

Despite the gradual reopenings - experts warn Brazil has yet to hit the peak of its health emergency.