Tour Group Has Close Encounter With Bears at Alaska Sanctuary

A video recorded on August 17 at the McNeil River State Game Sanctuary shows the moment when four bears came close to a tour group, with a woman having to clap her hands to dissuade one of the cubs from approaching any further.

In the video, recorded by David Fielding Neel, three bears can be seen walking towards the group, with one cub seemingly taking a close interest in the human presence.

The footage shows one woman clapping her hands and quietly standing to discourage the cub from coming any closer. The three bears then joined a fourth one towards the river, as the tour group remained quietly seated.

Fielding Neel wrote on Facebook that he expected a skirmish to erupt between the bears, but that the encounter ended peacefully.

The McNeil River reserve allows a limited number of visitor permits, and says “no one has ever been injured by a bear … since the permit program was initiated.” Nonetheless, “visitors are accompanied by armed department staff,” the Alaska Department of Fish and Game says. Credit: David Fielding Neel via Storyful