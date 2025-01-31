Toumani Camara rises to block the shot

The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
John Calipari will make his first visit to Rupp Arena on Saturday since leaving Kentucky for Arkansas. His longtime coaching rival wants Big Blue Nation to treat Calipari with respect.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
Miami's Cam Ward is still the favorite to be the top pick, but his odds have gotten longer.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers an exit interview for the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner topped Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 5-3 in the 2025 Australian Open final, cementing his third career Grand Slam title.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.