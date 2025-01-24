Toumani Camara with the 2 Pt

Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
The Rockets held on for one of the least likely wins of the season after what looked like a disastrous finish.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Butler won't play on Miami's upcoming road trip.
Glenn seems to thrive amid the chaos. And he will build a team that can do the same — which may be a prerequisite for a Jets franchise that seems mired in chaos.
The Gulf Coast has been hit with record snowfall and brutally cold weather.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
The Buckeyes are +450 to go back-to-back.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Riley Leonard's early fireworks couldn't lift Notre Dame to a win in the title game, but he cemented himself in Irish lore with a gritty effort.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?
In one of college football’s great reversals of fortune, Ohio State shook off that dreadful loss to their archrivals and took advantage of the second chance the sport’s newly expanded playoff provided.