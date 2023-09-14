'It's been tough,' How some are staying afloat during the Hollywood strikes

ABC News

In a rare post-trial hearing, a court security officer testified before the judge overseeing former Trump adviser Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress case, after Navarro's attorneys moved for a mistrial. Navarro, who under Donald Trump was director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, was found guilty last week of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued in February 2022 by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After the verdict, Navarro's attorneys moved for a mistrial on the grounds that the jury exited the building before returning a verdict, and that they may have seen protesters while outside.