'Total nonsense': Kyiv locals reacts to Putin

Russian state television on Monday showed Putin, joined by Russia-backed separatist leaders, signing a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along with agreements on cooperation and friendship.

Sitting on a bench on Maidan square in Kyiv, 19-year-old student Mykyta watched the Russian president on a live stream on his phone.

"Diplomacy is over," Mykyta said, adding that the Russian move would bring an end to the Minsk process - a set of agreements designed to end a separatist war by Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

Yuliya, a 19-year-old Russian-speaking waitress, said Putin's declaration was "total nonsense."

Putin's recognition of the rebel-held areas could pave the way for Moscow to send military forces into the regions and argue that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.

