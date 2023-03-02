Tory MP Lee Anderson claims family using 'food banks' eat in McDonald's regularly--_1.mp4
Tory MP Lee Anderson claims family using 'food banks' eat in McDonald's regularly--_1.mp4
Tory MP Lee Anderson claims family using 'food banks' eat in McDonald's regularly--_1.mp4
King Charles has reportedly offered keys to the royal residence to Prince Andrew, who is being asked to move out of his 30-bedroom home, Royal Lodge
As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.
The audience broke out in laughter as the president let his fingers do the talking.
President and first lady enjoyed a date night at Red Hen in Washington DC earlier this month
Chelsea Handler hit the ski slopes in a bikini, flaunting her toned abs, butt, and legs in a new IG video. Chelsea likes to work out for the mental benefits.
The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.
'How I Met Your Father' star Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through minidress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.
The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.
The couple are preparing to move their remaining belongings out, a report says
Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.
The 29-year-old Canadian singer has previously postponed the tour several times due to ill health.
Evgeniy "Dodge" Markarov, a Ukrainian drone operator, told Israeli filmmakers that he could die at "any moment." He was killed the day before the documentary aired.
Footage shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense appears to show Russian tanks being relentlessly pulverized by a single Javelin anti-tank operator.
Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and the Spice Girls have all turned down performance slots at King Charles III's coronation.
Gabriel Sterling cheekily responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lies about the election
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
The Duchess of York and author of A Most Intriguing Lady tells PEOPLE that Princess Diana would be "incredibly proud of her grandchildren"
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d
Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports
A number of artists have turned down offers to perform at King Charles' coronation in May. Some theorize that the royal family's recent 'PR disasters' are partly to blame