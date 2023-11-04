Tory MP guilty of racially abusing activist after saying ‘go back to Bahrain’

Associated Press Finance

Warren Buffett's company has reported a nearly $13 billion loss in the third quarter as the paper value of its investments fell, but the companies it owns — particularly the insurers — generally performed well. Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday that it lost $12.8 billion, or $8,824 per Class A share, in the quarter. Accounting rules require it to include the value of its investments, which it put at $341.1 billion at the end of the quarter, in its earnings.