Tory MP guilty of racially abusing activist after saying ‘go back to Bahrain’
A Conservative politician has been found guilty of racially abusing an activist by telling him to “go back to Bahrain”. Bob Stewart, MP for Beckenham in south-east London, also told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei “you’re taking money off my country, go away!” during a row outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House in Westminster on December 14 last year. The 74-year-old had been attending an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy when protester Mr Alwadaei shouted “Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?” Source: PA