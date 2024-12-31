Torrey Craig with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Unbeknownst to the kid, the Hornets were only pretending to give him a console.
The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Rivera is set to be interviewed this week, while Ryan says he expects to speak with the team after the end of the season.
Minnesota should scare every NFC Super Bowl contender. The Vikings have their “freaking” quarterback, and he’s showing no signs of stopping this season’s improbable run of answers anytime soon.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Does anyone trust the Kings and their vision for the direction of the team moving forward?
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.