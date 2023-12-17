Torrey Craig with the And-1!
Torrey Craig with the And-1!, 12/16/2023
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
The NFL fined Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes for comments they made about the officiating after a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
Tiger and his son Charlie will compete against Justin Thomas and his father on Saturday morning in Orlando
NFL fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their football fix in Week 15. There will be three NFL games played Saturday.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after breaking his hip in a fall, according to his longtime business partner.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
PHOENIX (AP) — Once the initial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani's record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. Had the Dodgers invented some kind of contract voodoo new to Major League Baseball? Not really. But it appears to be a team-friendly deal that also has benefits for Ohtani as the Japanese
With six teams all standing at 7-6, the AFC wild-card race is completely open. Who will break away from the pack to claim playoff berths?
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks. In exchange, the Sharks received forward Jack Studnicka. Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda this season, registering three points (one goal, two assists). The six-foot-three, 201-pounder played all 16 of his career NHL games in 2022-23 with the Sharks, having four assists in that span. Studnicka, meanwhile, has pla
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “They might fine me.”
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, one brother in a family who took professional wrestling by storm in the 1980s until a series of tragedies
This is starting to feel like Tom Landry's final days as an NFL coach, just before he was ingloriously put out to pasture. Or maybe it will be more akin to Don Shula, who trudged into a retirement that seemed forced on him. Athletes rarely know when it's time to go, and that unwillingness to face reality certainly applies to coaches, too. Which brings us to Bill Belichick. He's stubborn and ornery and downright defiant about his future, insisting that he's looking no farther than New England's u