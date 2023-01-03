Torrential Rain Lowers Visibility in Central Alabama Amid Weather Warnings

Sheets of rain descended on central Alabama’s Talladega County as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of strong to severe thunderstorms across the region on Tuesday, January 3.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook and a tornado watch in the region, warning of “damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes.”

Footage captured by Twitter user @artistsolitaire shows limited visibility as heavy rain descends on Talladega County. Credit: @artistsolitaire via Storyful