'Torrential' Rain Lashes North Carolina Coastline

Heavy rain spurred flood warnings in eastern North Carolina early on Friday, July 8,

Footage shared by the National Weather Service shows heavy rain falling in Newport, where a flash flood warning was in effect.

The office said it measured three inches of rain in one hour, and warned that people in low-lying areas, especially from Swansboro to Newport, should “watch out.”

Storms were expected to continue into Saturday night, according to the NWS. Credit: NWS Newport/Morehead via Storyful

