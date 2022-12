Intense rainfall and flooding prompted road closures in northern California’s Bay Area on Saturday, December 31.

This footage from fire officials shows pouring rain and flooded roadways in the coastal town of Half Moon Bay.

Wind gusts as high as 63 mph struck the area as the storm moved east, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

A flood watch was in effect in the area until Saturday evening. Credit: CAL FIRE CZU via Storyful