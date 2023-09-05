Torrential rain destroys crop fields in Spain

STORY: At least three people died and three went missing as record rainfall caused heavy flooding in central Spain, shutting roads, subway lines and high-speed train connections, authorities said on Monday (September 4).

Helicopters were sent to rescue people who had sought refuge on the roofs of their homes in the Toledo area, some 31 miles southwest of Madrid, emergency services said.

The sudden downpour on Sunday and early Monday transformed streets into rivers of mud that swept cars and trash bins away in Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia and Valencia regions. Hail also fell in many areas.