Torrential Rain Brings Flooding to San Francisco Roads

Torrential rainfall and severe flooding prompted road closures across northern California on Saturday, December 31.

Video filmed by Jeremy Barry shows flooding on Highway 101 in South San Francisco.

The California Department of Transportation said all lanes on northbound Highway 101 at Oyster Point were blocked due to “extreme flooding,” while three southbound lanes were blocked. It warned that motorists should expect delays.

A flood watch was in effect until Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Jeremy Barry via Storyful