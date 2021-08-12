Torrential Floodwater Surges Through Black Sea Town as Deaths Mount in Turkish Floods

At least nine people have died due to severe flooding in northern Turkey, the interior ministry’s emergency agency, AFAD, said on August 12, while the search continued for at least one missing person.

This video shows torrential floodwater churning down the channel of a river in the Black Sea town of Turkeli.

Local media said the river overflowed, causing houses, workplaces and a concrete plant to flood. Several bridges were destroyed.

Interruptions were reported to phone networks, water supplies, and electricity, while over 900 people were evacuated, according to official information published on August 12. Credit: @gecicisecirgen via Storyful