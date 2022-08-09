Torrential Downpours Bring Flash Flooding to the Streets of Seoul

A heavy rain warning remained in place for parts of Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, August 9, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) after intense storms caused flash flooding the previous day.

This footage, filmed by Instagram user @rhemtj89 shows vehicles traversing inundated streets in the Gangnam district of Seoul on the evening of Monday, August 8.

More than five inches (129 mm) of rain fell in Seoul on Monday with between 100 and 200 mm (3-7 inches) expected to fall on Tuesday. Credit: @rhemtj89 via Storyful