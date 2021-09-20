Torpedoed alliance? US downplays rift as France recalls ambassador
It's a little late for a phone call. And yet Joe Biden offering to ring up Emmanuel Macron for the first time since the United States poached a multibillion dollar submarine contract and sprang the surprise an Australia-UK-US military alliance. Excluded are the French and their sizeable Indo-Pacific fleet. For all those stateside leaders who love Paris and refer to France as America's oldest ally, how much can the French trust Washington?