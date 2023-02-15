Toronto speed cameras under attack

Evening Standard

A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.