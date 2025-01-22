Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic, 01/21/2025
The Suns turned one first-round draft pick into three from the Jazz. Are they stockpiling assets to upgrade their roster around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant?
Ichiro, CC and Billy the Kid are headed to Cooperstown.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
The Spurs star is slated to play two games in Paris in an event that is vital to keep interest in the region high and to build the game.
Andrews' teammates have supported him after a tough game in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
"People who say that don't know a damn thing about officiating."
Our analysts examine the second base fantasy baseball draft landscape with their 2025 positional rankings.
As Dallas' coaching search continues, we revisit "Dez Caught It," Tony Romo's bloody hand and more.
The Buckeyes are +450 to go back-to-back.
Day 10 was not a great one for the Americans.
Which players have the most to gain the rest of the NFL postseason?
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Ford react to Ohio State beating Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship.
Kirk Herbstreit reached for a tissue and got emotional when talking about the Buckeyes' win on ESPN on Monday night.
The Buckeyes were the first team to win the College Football Playoff in 2015. Ten years later, Ohio State is the first team to win the 12-team playoff.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?
The reeling Warriors have now gone 9-18 since a 12-3 start and fallen to the outside looking in at the Western Conference play-in race.
Keys won her ninth consecutive match, while Rybakina struggled through a back injury.
Cooper Flagg and Duke moved up to No. 2 after a 25-point blowout win at Boston College on Saturday.
Stafford will be 37 years old going into next season.