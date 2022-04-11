  • Oops!
Will the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers win playoff series?

In this article:
Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to predict who will take the best-of-seven series between Toronto and Philadelphia. Can Joel Embiid and James Harden prevail, or will Nick Nurse prove to be too much? Also, can Pascal Siakam continue to build off his sensational ending to the season? Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Prediction time. Here we go.

YARON WEITZMAN: Oh. Yeah, I'm torn on this one.

AMIT MANN: Yeah? I'll go-- I'll start first.

YARON WEITZMAN: Go for it because I'm curious.

AMIT MANN: I-- actually, we'll start here, actually, first because I'm going to let you go pretty soon here. But finish this statement. The Raptors win if?

YARON WEITZMAN: Hmm. The Raptors win if James Harden-- I don't want to say can't-- whatever, finish the sentence-- but if James Harden is the guy who he's been, this 35% shooter.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. OK. Mine was, Raptors win if they're hitting their 3's at a high clip.

Specifically, like a person like Scottie Barnes because that's the person that teams are cheating off of to clog the lane, so things are harder for Pascal. And if he's able to be a little bit more consistent there.

But overall, all of them, like if they're just able to be better catch-and-shoot players and also if the bench is able to be competent-- because both teams don't have great benches-- if they're able to win that battle, like, game by game, and that's kind of a given at some point, I think the Raptors have a really good shot. And on the 76ers side, the 76ers win if?

YARON WEITZMAN: If Embiid goes Hall of Fame, whatever, you know, goes for an all-time great series. 35 and 20, which is possible, right? That's the whole thing.

AMIT MANN: Sure. James Harden finds his forms for me.

YARON WEITZMAN: That's a good answer too, but--

AMIT MANN: Yep.

YARON WEITZMAN: [INAUDIBLE] I'm kind of-- I'm-- OK, so maybe I'm answering. I feel like that's done. I feel like that ship has sailed.

I might be wrong, but that's kind of really how I feel right now as I watch him play. Again, they have a week off now. We should have thought about that or whatever it is, right? That can make a difference.

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

YARON WEITZMAN: And that might be more of a thing that we see come second round. It's going to be, like, an issue for him as opposed to round one. I just don't like what I see from him, yeah.

AMIT MANN: It's not good, man. It's not good. OK, predictions. Want me to go first, you want to go first?

YARON WEITZMAN: You go first.

AMIT MANN: I'll go first, OK. I want to say the Raptors in six, but I feel like I am being a little bit modest with it. Because I really do feel like if they're able to limit Joel Embiid-- and as you said, James Harden, like, I just think this is who he is.

Like, this is enough of a sample size. Like, if he could have turned it on, I think he would have done that at some point. I just think they have too many threats. And I don't think Pascal Siakam is going anywhere. I think he is a serious problem.

I think he's going to be-- this season, he averaged 38 and 8 against the 76ers. He clearly likes the match-up. And I think his mid-range game, like, that's going to be huge for him.

Even if his 3's are kind of up and down. Him just being, like, a person who needs to be double teamed as he has been for most of the latter part of the season. I think they're going to be-- I think he's going to be a real problem for the 76ers.

And I feel like six games is what I'm going to say, but I feel like it could be potentially even five if the Raptors don't get rattled in that first game. Because the 76ers crowd-- I remember. I was in Philly in 2019. That was--

YARON WEITZMAN: Oh, it's loud.

AMIT MANN: That's the loudest crowd I've ever heard. Hands down. I was in-- and I was in Golden State too.

That Philly crowd was obnoxious and rude and-- jeez. But yeah, they got the game 4 win. That was huge.

But if they're not rattled in that first game, I could see five happening, to be honest with you. Because I think-- I just think the match-up is just so favorable for Toronto versus, like, any other team in the playoffs right now. That-- it's just-- it's too perfect for them.

Because I don't think Nick Nurse has really shown his full hand yet against Joel Embiid. And that's going to be another adjustment for him. And he can't-- he has to be perfect. He has to be perfect.

YARON WEITZMAN: I'm picking Raptors in seven on a corner 3 that bounces four times.

AMIT MANN: He's a shooter.

YARON WEITZMAN: No, I-- Kawhi.

AMIT MANN: Yep, yeah.

YARON WEITZMAN: I got to-- like, every instinct of mine has picked Raptors, right? And I don't-- I can't tell if I'm doing-- by doing that, I'm doing, like, the NBA nerd,

you know, NBA Twitter nerdy thing where, like, oh, the weak-side pick-and-roll defense, and when it's ignoring the fact that Embiid's a monster, right? I'm, like, getting too into the minutiae if that makes sense, right?

Like, I don't know if I'm overthinking it. But I'm sort of with you, right? I'll go Raptors in six. But I'm going to change it four times before the series starts.

AMIT MANN: Yep, exactly.

YARON WEITZMAN: But-- no, I'm with-- but basically, I'm with you. Like, forget my prediction. I'm with you, right?

To me, this feels like if the Raptors-- it feels like Philly needs to-- times that you watch these series, these playoffs series, it's like, oh, wait, one team feels like they have to struggle to match up and to--

AMIT MANN: I see what you're saying.

YARON WEITZMAN: --match the other team.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

YARON WEITZMAN: And like-- and you feel like the other team's sort of playing from behind. And to me, it feels like almost Philly's playing from behind here in terms of how they're going to attack and match up. And to me, that's the part, like, I can't get over.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. But Tyrese Maxey, he's the guy that I feel like if he could just, like, take over that role as the number two guy for James Harden. Maybe it's more of James-- Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid pick-and-rolls. I don't know.

But, like, they're going to try everything, I'm sure. Because if it does go badly, then it's going to be like, all right, let's get into that toolbox and let's just keep on digging and digging and digging until we find something that's going to work. He could have a huge role.

And if he's able to be that match-up problem for the Raptors, which he could be because he's that fast, then kick-outs happening, all that stuff, that could be a huge factor too. Because like you said, James Harden, I just don't think that guy's coming back anymore. I think this is who he is.

YARON WEITZMAN: I'm with you. I'm with you. I'm with you at least until next year. We'll see, right? We'll see.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

YARON WEITZMAN: But I'm with you I'm very much with you.

