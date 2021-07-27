What should the Toronto Raptors expect from 4th pick?
Evaluating the recent history of the draft, and what the Toronto Raptors may get from the 4th pick this week.
From the end of an inspiring Olympic journey to another action-packed day for Olympic swimmers, here are five things to look for Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics.
The runway on the chase to Wayne Gretzky's goals record has been set.
Marc-Andre Fleury is coming off a Vezina season, but his price tag has made him expendable.
Justin Trudeau is not pleased about his favourite team's recent first-round choice.
Cameras captured Simone Biles speaking with her teammates after deciding to withdraw from the competition.
Here's what Canada did on a fruitful Day 4 at the Tokyo Olympics.
The buyout window has arrived, and three teams are taking advantage.
Rimouski's Maude Charron became just the second Canadian woman ever to medal in weightlifting at the Olympics after taking gold in the 64kg event.
The medals keep piling up for Canadians in the pool.
Canada will meet Brazil in the quarterfinals after failing to secure three points versus Great Britain.
Lydia Jacoby had plans to attend the Tokyo Olympics as a fan last summer. A year later she's leaving the Games with a gold medal in hand.
Tuesday's COVID-19 tally in Tokyo broke a previous high set on Jan. 7.
Sebastian Coe said it was "not an unreasonable moment" to look into marijuana being a banned substance.
Spanish head coach Sergio Scariolo wasn't happy that his players had to wait for their ice baths.
The Japanese cauldron-lighter is out of the Olympics.
Canada has won its first-ever Olympic softball medal.
The past 12 years have been full of ups and downs for Canadian softball players, so being back at the Olympics is a dream come true for them.
Is Rodgers' arrival the beginning of his Green Bay swan song?
The Norwegian team was fined by the EHF last week for protesting a rule that requires women to wear revealing bikini bottoms during competition.
Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown forgot to turn her profanity filter on after winning gold.